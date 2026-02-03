Fútbol: Copa Ciudad de Marcos Juárez:
Inicio Viernes 6 de Febrero.
Horarios: Turno 1: 20 horas.
Turno 2: 22 horas.
Lugar: Tiro Federal, Fuerza Aérea Argentina 1600.
Entradas: $ 6000
Final: $ 8000
La Primera Fecha el Viernes 06 de Febrero:
SAN MARTÍN vs. VILLA ARGENTINA
TIRO FEDERAL vs. ARGENTINO
La Segunda Fecha Martes el 10 de Febrero:
TIRO FEDERAL vs. VILLA ARGENTINA
SAN MARTÍN vs. ARGENTINO
Jueves 12 de Febrero:
VILLA ARGENTINA vs. ARGENTINO
TIRO FEDERAL vs. SAN MARTÍN
Martes 17 de Febrero:
3 y 4 Cuarto: 19 horas.
Final: Primero y Segundo Puesto.
Auspicio de la Municipalidad de Marcos Juárez.
Organizador: Tiro Federal.