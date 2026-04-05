La Liga Regional de Fútbol del Sur decidió suspender la Fecha Seis, que iba a jugarse este domingo, y la postergó para el próximo fin de semana.
La medida se debe al mal estado de algunas canchas producto de las lluvias.
Los Partidos se jugarán el próximo domingo.
MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA vs. RIVER PLATE DE INRIVILLE
JUVENTUD UNIDA DE CAMILO ALDAO vs. UNIÓN SOCIAL DE CRUZ ALTA
SPORTIVO ISLA VERDE vs. DEFENSORES DE BOCA DE CAMILO ALDAO
NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA vs. SAN CARLOS DE LOS SURGENTES
ATLÉTICO GUATIMOZÍN vs. CORRALENSE DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS
Libre: SPORTING CLUB DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS.
Pendiente de la Quinta Fecha.
SAN CARLOS DE LOS SURGENTES 1 A. M. C. A. GUATIMOZÍN 0