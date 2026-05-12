Se jugó la 8 Fecha de la Liga Bellvillense de Fútbol Torneo Senior Torneo Ricardo Chueca Aragón en la Cancha de Villa Argentina por la Zona N° 3.
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 0
LEONES 0
Arbitro: Elías Fornero.
Expulsados: Miguel A. Daniele de Roca-Juan Manuel Torres de Leones.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1 ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0
Arbitro: Elías Fornero.
Gol de Wálter Espinosa para San Martín.
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 2 VILLA ARGENTINA 0
Arbitro: Carlos Maidana.
Goles de Arnaldo Becerra y Maximiliano Quintero para Progreso.
En la Cancha de Firpo de San Marcos Sud por la Zona Uno:
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 1 DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 0
Arbitro: Marcelo Araya.
Gol de Mariano Cacciamani para Matienzo.
Expulsados: Néstor Rodríguez de Defensores de Juventud de Justiniano Posse-José Ignacio Theiler y Mariano Cacciamani de Matienzo.
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 0 SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 1
Arbitro: Nicolás Ferreyra.
Gol de Rodrigo Bernasconi para Sportivo Unión de Ordoñez.
Expulsado: Germán Moreno de Firpo.
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 1 COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 0
Expulsados: Mirco Rosatti y Germán Piris de San Martín de Monte Buey.
En la Zona Dos en la Cancha de Talleres de Bell Ville por la 7 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.
RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 3 HURACÁN DE MORRISON 0
Arbitro: Horacio Fernández.
Goles de Leonardo Díaz, José Luis Godoy y Cristián Ullua para River Plate de Bell Ville.
TALLERES DE BELL VILLE 2 ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
Arbitro: Nicolás Quevedo.
Goles de Carlos Laffatigue(2) para Talleres de Bell Ville.
Expulsados: Ariel Junco de Talleres de Bell Ville-Miguel Angel Reyna de Argentino de Bell Ville.
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 0 DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 0
Arbitro: Mauro Mansilla.
La tabla de posiciones es la siguiente: Zona Uno: SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 18 Puntos, SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 14, DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 10, COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 8, MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 8, FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 6.
Zona Dos: RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 16 Puntos, TALLERES DE BELL VILLE 13, ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE 12, DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LIT´N 9, TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 6, HURACÁN DE MORRISON 2.
Zona Tres: LEONES 15 Puntos, VILLA ARGENTINA 12, PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 11, SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 11, CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 6, ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 6.