Necrológicas:
En Noetinger:
Falleciò: NELIDA MARÌA VERCELLONE.
Deceso: 04-05-2026.
Edad: 75 Años.
Sus restos seràn sepultados el dìa 04 de Mayo del corriente a las 16:00 horas.
Cementerio Local.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
Necrológicas:
En Noetinger:
Falleciò: NELIDA MARÌA VERCELLONE.
Deceso: 04-05-2026.
Edad: 75 Años.
Sus restos seràn sepultados el dìa 04 de Mayo del corriente a las 16:00 horas.
Cementerio Local.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.