Necrològicas:
En Noetinger:
Falleciò: CARLOS ALBERTO LUQUE.
Deceso: 02-05-2026.
Edad: 70 Años.
Velatorio el dìa 02 de Mayo del corriente hasta las 20:00 horas.
Sus restos seràn cremados.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
Necrològicas:
En Noetinger:
Falleciò: CARLOS ALBERTO LUQUE.
Deceso: 02-05-2026.
Edad: 70 Años.
Velatorio el dìa 02 de Mayo del corriente hasta las 20:00 horas.
Sus restos seràn cremados.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.