Agenda Albiceleste:
Actividad para el fin de semana.
Fútbol Senior: 6 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
Viernes 26 de Septiembre.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
Hora: 20:15.
Lugar: Complejo Depetris del Club San Martín.
Fútbol Femenino: 5 Fecha.
Viernes 26 de Septiembre.
Fecha Libre.
Fútbol Infantil:
Sábado 27 de Septiembre:
No hay actividad este fin de semana por hechos de violencia en la Liga Bellvillense.
Básquet: Cuadrangular Final de la Liga Federal Formativas U 21.
Participan Deportivo Viedma, San Martín de Marcos Juárez, Racing de Avellaneda y Chamical Básquet La Rioja.
Partidos Semifinales:
Sábado 27 de Septiembre:
19:00 horas RACING DE AVELLANEDA vs. CHAMICAL BÁSQUET LA RIOJA
21:00 horas SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. DEPORTIVO VIEDMA DE RÍO NEGRO
Domingo 28 de Septiembre:
3 y 4 Puesto: 19:00 horas.
Final: 21:00 horas.
Estadio Angel Cayetano Arias de Deportivo Viedma de Río Negro.
Básquet: Torneo Federal Categoría U 13 Femenino.
Domingo 28 de Septiembre:
Participan Náutico Sportivo Avellaneda de Rosario y, Alba Argentina de Maciel.
10:30 horas NÁUTICO SPORTIVO AVELLANEDA vs. ALBA ARGENTINA DE MACIEL
15:00 horas SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. ALBA ARGENTINA DE MACIEL
19:00 horas NÁUTICO SPORTIVO AVELLANEDA DE ROSARIO vs. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
Sede: Club Náutico Sportivo Avellaneda de Rosario.
Fútbol Mayor:
Domingo 28 de Septiembre.
Fecha Libre.