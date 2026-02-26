Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: Torneo Apertura.
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 2 RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 0
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 2 ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 1 DEFENSORES DE SAN ANT0NIO DE LITÍN 0
Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: Torneo Apertura.
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 2 RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 0
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 2 ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 1 DEFENSORES DE SAN ANT0NIO DE LITÍN 0
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.