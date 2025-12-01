Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría B: Torneo Clausura.
Primera Final:
Primera División: 16:30 HORAS.
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 2 RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 2
Goles de Kevin Fumero(2) para Defensores de San Antonio de Litín- Matías Cabral y Rodrigo Marronkle para River Plate de Bell Ville.
Cuarta División: 14:30 HORAS.
VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0 RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 1
Gol de Ramiro Velásquez para River Plate de Bell Ville.
Expulsados: Ramiro Velásquez de River Plate de Bell Ville-Mateo Tanducci de Villa Argentina.
La revancha el próximo domingo en Bell Ville.