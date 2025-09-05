Mercado de Cereales de Rosario:
Precios de Pizarra 05 09 2025
Trigo: 271000 Pesos por tonelada
Maíz: 238000
Sorgo: Sin Cotizar Estimativo 223300
Girasol: Sin Cotizar 487260
Soja: 400000
