Necrológicas:
En Noetinger:
Falleció: NELIDA CATALINA PALMILI.
Deceso: 12-09-2026
Edad: 75 Años.
Sepelio: el día sábado 12 del corriente a las 17:00 horas.
En el Cementerio Local.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
Necrológicas:
En Noetinger:
Falleció: NELIDA CATALINA PALMILI.
Deceso: 12-09-2026
Edad: 75 Años.
Sepelio: el día sábado 12 del corriente a las 17:00 horas.
En el Cementerio Local.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.