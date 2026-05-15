Necrològicas:
En Las Parejas:
Falleciò: VICTOR ANTONIO RACCA.
Deceso: 15-05-2026.
Edad: 77 Años.
Sepelio: 15 de Mayo a las 12:00 horas.
Cementerio Local.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI LAS PAREJAS.
Necrològicas:
En Las Parejas:
Falleciò: VICTOR ANTONIO RACCA.
Deceso: 15-05-2026.
Edad: 77 Años.
Sepelio: 15 de Mayo a las 12:00 horas.
Cementerio Local.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI LAS PAREJAS.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.