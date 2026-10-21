Necrológicas:
En Noetinger:
Falleció: EDILT CORIA.
Deceso: 21-10-2026.
Edad: 85 Años.
Sepelio: el día miércoles 21 del corriente a las 16:00 horas.
Cementerio Local.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
Necrológicas:
En Noetinger:
Falleció: EDILT CORIA.
Deceso: 21-10-2026.
Edad: 85 Años.
Sepelio: el día miércoles 21 del corriente a las 16:00 horas.
Cementerio Local.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.