Se jugaron partidos del Fútbol Senior de la Liga Bellvillense Torneo Adrián Pucheta.
Por la Zona Dos en la Cancha de San Martín de Monte Buey por la 7 Fecha.
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 2 PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 1
Goles de Franco Bonetto(2) para Argentino de Marcos Juárez-Sandro Godoy para Progreso de Noetinger.
Arbitro: Augusto Tuninetti.
Expulsado: Esteban Ambrogio de Progreso.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0 MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 4
Arbitro: Lautaro Díaz.
Goles de Horacio Zallocco, Fernando Lasagna, Javier Domiz y Jorge Amigone para Matienzo.
LEONES 1 SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 0
Gol de Pablo Pellegrino para Leones.
Arbitro: Ricardo Arias.
Expulsado: Mirco Rosatti de San Martín de Monte Buey.
Por la Zona Uno por la 7 Fecha en la Cancha de Argentino de Bell Ville.
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 3 TALLERES DE BELL VILLE 1
Goles de Eduardo Gauna, Matías Rodríguez y Emanuel Gallo para Def. de Juventud de Justiniano Posse-Carlos Daniel Laffatigue para Talleres de Bell Ville.
Arbitro: Nicolás Quevedo.
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 1 COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 1
Arbitro: Horacio Fernández.
Goles de Daniel Saavedra para Talleres de Ballesteros-Luciano Ceballos para Complejo Deportivo de Justiniano Posse.
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 0 ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE 2
Goles de Gabriel Griffone y César Basualdo para Argentino de Bell Ville.
Arbitro: Mauro Mansilla.
La tabla de posiciones es la siguiente: Zona Uno: DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 12 Puntos, ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE 11, TALLERES DE BELL VILLE 11, RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 7, COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 5, SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 5, HURACÁN DE MORRISON 3, TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 2.
Zona Dos: LEONES 13 Puntos, ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 13, MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 9, PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 6, SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 6, VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 3, SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 3 Puntos.