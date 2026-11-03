Necrològicas:
En Noetinger:
Falleciò: RICARDO HUGO LE ROUX.
Edad: 72 Años.
Velatorio el dìa Lunes 02 del corriente hasta las 18:00 horas.
Sus restos seràn cremados. Sala velatoria Tomàs Araus 183.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
Necrològicas:
En Noetinger:
Falleciò: RICARDO HUGO LE ROUX.
Edad: 72 Años.
Velatorio el dìa Lunes 02 del corriente hasta las 18:00 horas.
Sus restos seràn cremados. Sala velatoria Tomàs Araus 183.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.